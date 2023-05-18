Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) Shares Down 0.9%

Atlantic Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SPVEF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 113,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Atlantic Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.
Atlantic Gold Company Profile
Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.
