Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells $378,210.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $378,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $137.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $138.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.19 and its 200 day moving average is $105.90.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4,120.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 442.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after buying an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

