Barclays Increases BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $70.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $4,351,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Further Reading

