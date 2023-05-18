Brokerages Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Target Price at $1.25

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.25.
A number of research firms recently commented on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance
AGLE opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.75.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
