Brokerages Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Target Price at $1.25

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance

AGLE opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,807 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 900,524 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

