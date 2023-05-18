Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

