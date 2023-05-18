CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 237,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CapStar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Stock Up 5.2 %

CSTR stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $278.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.84.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at CapStar Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,311.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,519.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CapStar Financial news, Director William Tilden Delay bought 5,000 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Flynn purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,311.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,519.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,205 shares of company stock worth $261,259. Company insiders own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CapStar Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.