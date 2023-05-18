Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CSGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on CS shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CS opened at C$5.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.61. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.25.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$491.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.2299465 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Capstone Copper (TSE:CS)

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.