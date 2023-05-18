Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on CS shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CS opened at C$5.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.61. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.25.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$491.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.2299465 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.