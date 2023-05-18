Cardano Market Cap Hits $13.14 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Cardano has a market cap of $13.14 billion and approximately $202.50 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.01 or 0.06676367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00055388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00040173 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003489 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,793,946,863 coins and its circulating supply is 34,853,590,362 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

