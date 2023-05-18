Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Insider Transactions at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
In other news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. bought 1,860,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,182.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lurie Christina Weiss purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,416.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of CSSE opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.33.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.