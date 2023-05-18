Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares to Split on Monday, May 22nd

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 19th.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $285.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $300.90.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $298.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total transaction of $4,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Stories

