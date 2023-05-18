Citigroup Cuts Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $1.25

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RXT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.27 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

