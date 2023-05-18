Contrasting Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) & Its Rivals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) is one of 996 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amylyx Pharmaceuticals N/A -57.84% -49.40% Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,977.76% -832.00% -36.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

70.6% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amylyx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4415 15441 41820 751 2.62

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $50.17, indicating a potential upside of 80.52%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 105.75%. Given Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amylyx Pharmaceuticals $93.66 million -$198.38 million -11.21 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.77 billion $225.51 million -4.34

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals pays out -41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 81.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals peers beat Amylyx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It is also developing AMX0035 for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

