Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Short Interest Down 6.9% in April

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $495.00 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $22,359,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

