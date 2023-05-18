Critical Analysis: AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) & AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and AERWINS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -1.74% 2.21% 1.48% AERWINS Technologies N/A -54.68% 2.31%

Volatility and Risk

AeroVironment has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 0 4 1 3.20 AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AeroVironment and AERWINS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AeroVironment presently has a consensus price target of $113.80, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. AERWINS Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 291.08%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than AeroVironment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of AeroVironment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AeroVironment and AERWINS Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $445.73 million 6.03 -$4.19 million ($0.35) -303.83 AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

AERWINS Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AeroVironment.

Summary

AeroVironment beats AERWINS Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About AERWINS Technologies

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

