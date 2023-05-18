CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives $10.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Trading Up 0.2 %

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

