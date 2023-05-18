David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CIEN opened at $44.50 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

