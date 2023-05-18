Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.60.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.