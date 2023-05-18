dYdX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.92 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last week, dYdX has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.23 or 0.00008152 BTC on exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $348.37 million and approximately $61.92 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dYdX Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

