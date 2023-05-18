ELIS Price Tops $0.13 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $27.00 million and $59,237.43 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00027174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,351.33 or 1.00006854 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14012555 USD and is up 26.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,143.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

