Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $91.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at $15,068,848.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $879,109.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at $15,068,848.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $847,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,822,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $2,328,725. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $36,997,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 421,342 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $182,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 168,128 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,632.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $92.31 on Thursday. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

