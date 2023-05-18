Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fuel Tech from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.33 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 4.33.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

