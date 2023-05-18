Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) versus Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Critical Survey

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) and Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Gladstone Commercial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gladstone Commercial and Star, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Star 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 50.84%. Given Gladstone Commercial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Commercial is more favorable than Star.

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Star’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial 5.52% 4.01% 0.69% Star N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Commercial and Star’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial $148.98 million 3.00 $9.30 million ($0.11) -101.45 Star N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Commercial has higher revenue and earnings than Star.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial beats Star on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

About Star

(Get Rating)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses principally in the United States. Star Holdings is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.