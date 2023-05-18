Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $75.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 35.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Hasbro by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,274,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,191,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $61.99 on Friday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.