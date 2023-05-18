Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.88 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.88 or 0.00017848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $178.33 million and $193,322.91 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018052 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,347.05 or 0.99994340 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.90829501 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $179,176.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

