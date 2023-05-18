Hornby (LON:HRN) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.10 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). 9,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 12,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.29).

Hornby Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91. The stock has a market cap of £39.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2,685.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.51.

Hornby Company Profile

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, sourcing, and distribution of hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. It offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

Further Reading

