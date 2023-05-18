Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $237.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $237.33.

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hubbell Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $275.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.74. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $282.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

