Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $573,275.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Solar Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FSLR opened at $209.76 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.77 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.73.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

