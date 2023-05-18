Insider Selling: Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) CEO Sells $14,562,200.00 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PWR opened at $169.76 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.25 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.70.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

