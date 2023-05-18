Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Sells $1,078,250.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00.
- On Friday, May 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,061,250.00.
- On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,052,500.00.
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $259,367.13.
Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.
Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryan Specialty (RYAN)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.