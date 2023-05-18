Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Sells $1,078,250.00 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $1,088,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,061,250.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,052,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $259,367.13.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.