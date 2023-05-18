Insider Selling: Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR) Insider Sells 44,000 Shares of Stock

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Rating) insider Hemant Kumar Poddar sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total transaction of £15,400 ($19,290.99).

Tirupati Graphite Stock Performance

Tirupati Graphite stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.89. The firm has a market cap of £33.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,063.33 and a beta of 1.76. Tirupati Graphite plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.50 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 66 ($0.83).

About Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

