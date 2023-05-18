Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWIM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.15 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Latham Group news, Director James E. Cline purchased 40,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Latham Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Latham Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Latham Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Latham Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.