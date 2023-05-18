Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,810,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 29,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Li Auto Stock Down 3.7 %

LI stock opened at $28.85 on Thursday. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of -169.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Li Auto by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,723,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

