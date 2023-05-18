Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 363,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 337.2 days.

Linamar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42. Linamar has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $57.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Linamar to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

