Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.73) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 3.1 %

LYG opened at $2.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Featured Articles

