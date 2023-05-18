Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez Sells 6,589 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $231,866.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,101.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EVERTEC Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EVTC opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.97.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Trading of EVERTEC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also

