Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.63) in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 146 ($1.83) to GBX 153 ($1.92) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 200 ($2.51) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

