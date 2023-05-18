Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of MHH opened at $9.58 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $111.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

