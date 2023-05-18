Matthew V. Crawford Sells 11,000 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $178,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,375,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $21.36.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park-Ohio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 52.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.