Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.51 and last traded at $74.51. Approximately 20,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 28,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.14.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $41.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans and Mercedes-Benz Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans segment develops, manufactures and sells cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand including the brands Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as small cars under the smart brand.

