MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

NYSE MIXT opened at $7.33 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $178.49 million, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $124,359.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,622,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 428,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $124,359.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,622,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Charles W. Tasker sold 460,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $156,514.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,738,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,121.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,595,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.