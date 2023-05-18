Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Head to Head Review

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mobilicom and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment -1.74% 2.21% 1.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Mobilicom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of AeroVironment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment $445.73 million 6.03 -$4.19 million ($0.35) -303.83

This table compares Mobilicom and AeroVironment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mobilicom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AeroVironment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mobilicom and AeroVironment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobilicom 0 0 1 0 3.00 AeroVironment 0 0 4 1 3.20

AeroVironment has a consensus price target of $113.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Given AeroVironment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Mobilicom.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Mobilicom on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

