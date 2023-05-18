NEM 1-Day Volume Tops $7.51 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a market capitalization of $301.64 million and $7.51 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEM has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEM Coin Profile

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

