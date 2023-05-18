Northland Capmk Weighs in on WisdomTree, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for WisdomTree in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

WisdomTree Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.41.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

