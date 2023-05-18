Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Trading Down 1.7%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $911.00 and last traded at $925.00. 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $941.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,225.00.

Partners Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $920.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $939.34.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes investments made in private from non-publicly traded companies.

