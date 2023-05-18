PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives $46.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRCT shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PRCT stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.57. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,171 shares of company stock worth $1,245,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

