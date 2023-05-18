Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $73.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.73.

PB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after buying an additional 890,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 626,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 480,756 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $61.99 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $56.72 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.