Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Shares Up 2.2%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.05. 2,541,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 507% from the average session volume of 418,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Prosus Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

