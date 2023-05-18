Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Lifted by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AC. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$21.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.73.

Shares of AC opened at C$22.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a one year low of C$15.57 and a one year high of C$23.54.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 billion.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

