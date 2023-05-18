Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Trading Down 0.9%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 8,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Quest Solution Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

About Quest Solution

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

