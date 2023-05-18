RBG (LON:RBGP) Stock Price Up 8.3%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating) shares rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.45). Approximately 2,366,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 635% from the average daily volume of 322,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.25 ($0.42).

RBG Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.98. The firm has a market cap of £34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13.

About RBG

(Get Rating)

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.